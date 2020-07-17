Nancy "Kitty" C. Falk
Wilmington - Nancy "Kitty" C. Falk, age 79, of Wilmington, DE passed away on July 12, 2020.
One of two children born to Jim and Catherine Clift in Petersburg, TN, Kitty graduated from Martin College in Pulaski, TN. She retired from teaching 3rd grade in 1974.
Kitty loved playing tennis, gardening, entertaining, and traveling (she made it to almost all 50 states as well as multiple foreign countries). She had been an active member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church and Chapter E of the Philanthropic Educational Organization where she served as a past president.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Michael Wayne Falk; daughter, Catherine M. Galvin of Jersey City, NJ (Deb); son, Michael Wayne Falk, Jr. of Sacramento, CA (Hsin-ying); grandchildren Tate Ghatak, Trey Falk and Morgan Falk; as well as Rose Holmes, Kitty's caregiver and special friend.
She was cremated at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial funeral service will be delayed until the Spring of 2021.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made in Kitty's name to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1314 Foulk Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803 or to STEHM, a Non-Profit Supportive Transitional & Emergency Housing Ministry, 602 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE, 19809.
