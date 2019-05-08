Services
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
New Castle - Nancy C. Frassico Stanley, age 83, of New Castle, DE, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

Born in Wilmington, DE on December 18, 1935, she was the daughter of the late William E. and Virginia (Newman) Coursey. Nancy worked in the telephone industry as an operator and systems repair specialist, retiring in 1988 after many years of service. In her spare time, she enjoyed crossword puzzles and relaxing on the Delaware beaches.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Frassico; second husband, Leonard B. Stanley; and brother, David Coursey. She is survived by her children, D. Joseph Frassico of New Castle, Diane M. Greenawalt (Jeff) of Bear and Michael Frassico (Ann Gray) of New Castle; grandchildren, Leigh Robinson (Joe), Daniel Frassico (Kelle), Jennifer Matarese (Nick), Douglas Greenawalt (Mandie), Tiffany Nunes (Joe) and Joseph Frassico (Tiffany); and 7 great grandchildren.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 pm until 4 pm on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. Services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Nancy's memory to St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, 521 Harmony St, New Castle, DE 19720.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2019
