Nancy C. Hurst
Middletown - Nancy C. Hurst, age 65, of Middletown, DE passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Christiana Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Nancy was a graduate of McKean High School (1971) and Goldey-Beacom College (1972). Her life was her family, raising her children and later spending time with her grandchildren. Nancy enjoyed gardening, pets, birds, relaxing by the pool, and going on family vacations.
She was predeceased by her mother Betty Lacey (Wilmington), father Edward Gerfin (Wise, VA), sister Sarah Garison and brother Michael Gerfin. Nancy is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 46 years, who she met in high school, Bruce D. Hurst (Middletown); children Tim Hurst and his wife Stephanie (Middletown), Kyle Hurst and his wife Melissa (Downingtown, PA), and Emily Bianca and her husband Brian (Middletown); sisters Debra and Kim Lacey; brother Brad Gerfin; grandchildren Isabella and Addison Hurst and Abigail and Olivia Bianca; as well as her favorite uncle Ed Garison (Warm Springs, GA).
Friends and family are invited to a viewing on Monday, March 25 at 10 am at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808 where a funeral will be held at 11 am. Interment will follow the service at Hickory Grove Cemetery, Middletown, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Nancy's name to Forgotten Cats of Delaware, 4023 Kennett Pike, Suite 422, Greenville, DE 19807 www.forgottencats.org
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019