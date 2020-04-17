|
Nancy C. Nicholson
Wilmington - Nancy C. Nicholson passed away on April 12, 2020 at Wilmington Christiana Care Hospital.
Born in Columbus, Ohio in June 1930, she was the daughter of Charles Cicero Clark, Jr. and Mary Christine Oberdorfer Clark.
They moved to Buffalo, NY in 1934. Nancy attended High School at Mount ST Mary in Kenmore, NY and college at the University of Buffalo, graduating in 1952 with a BFA. Nancy met the love of her life, Carlton K. (Bud) Nicholson in 1949. They married in September 1952 and were married 5 days short of 67 years. In 1952, they moved to Aiken, South Carolina when Bud joined DuPont to work at the Savannah River plant. All four children (Laura, William, Peter and Andrew) were born during their time in Aiken. They lived in Aiken until 1963 when DuPont transferred the family to Wilmington, Delaware. In 1966, DuPont transferred the family to Palatine, Illinois and back to Wilmington in 1970, where they spent the next 50 years.
Nancy enjoyed painting, gardening (Nancy was a Master Gardener with the University of Delaware for many years), reading, playing Bridge and traveling. Nancy and Bud spent many years traveling through Road Scholar (44 times) and Europe, Japan and Malaysia. Nancy enjoyed camping and loved the outdoors and it's beauty, often painting pictures of plants, flowers (some of which were printed on the cover of brochures) and landscapes. Besides being a Loving wife, Mother and Homemaker (certainly a full time job, especially with four children) Nancy always found time for her friends, bringing love, cheer, humor and intelligence to any conversation. Her ability to remember the finest of detail in everyone's life around her was incredible. She genuinely took an interest in everyone she met. Nancy had an uplifting presence about her that rubbed off on everyone around her.
Nancy and Bud were members of Aldersgate Methodist Church where she was active in the Altar Guild. In 1986, they became members of Trinity Presbyterian Church where Nancy served as a Deacon, belonged to the Rebecca Circle, helped raise money for charities and was involved in the annual Church Bazaar.
In addition to her parents and Bud, Nancy was predeceased by her son, Andrew. She is survived by her brother Dan Clark and sister in-law Rita Clark of Elma, NY; daughter, Laura of Newark, DE; son, William and his love, Barbara Lilley of Wilmington, DE; son, Peter of Bear, DE; grandson, William Jr. and his fianceé, Amanda Coburn of Kootenai, ID; grandson, Ryan of Boston, MA.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, when it is safe to congregate and celebrate Nancy's life.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Trinity Memorial Fund (Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1120 Darley Rd., Wilmington, DE 19810) in memory of Nancy C. Nicholson.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020