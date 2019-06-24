|
Nancy Corless Cleary
Centerville - Nancy Corless Cleary, age 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning June 23, 2019. Nancy was born in Methuen, MA on November 16, 1924 and was the daughter of the late Ernest W. and Elizabeth Flanigan Corless. She attended Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, VA for two years then returned home to help out her family during the world war years. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of well over 50 years, Laurence Twomey Cleary in 1998 and by her brothers, Ernest W. Corless and Ralph C. Corless. Nancy is survived by her children: L. Stephen Cleary and wife Anne of Hockessin DE; Joanne C. Nimmo and husband William of Wellesley MA; Allan C. Cleary and partner Sandra Home of Plano TX; and Jane C. Goldman and husband Gregg of Leonia NJ and her beloved grandchildren, John and Katherine Nimmo, Ryan Cleary, Maeve and Grant Goldman.
When visiting Nancy and after all the pleasantries were exchanged she would invariably ask: "So, what is new in your young life?" And she would wait for you to answer and then the usually delightful conversation would go on for hours. She loved to knit Irish patterned sweaters, Afghans, scarves and hats too and everyone said she made the best Toll House chocolate chip cookies. Nancy liked planning and preparing large formal family Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners where she cooked for days in advance and everyone was finally allowed to sit in the Dining Room with the candles alight and the good silverware, glasses and plates. Nancy enjoyed volunteering at Winterthur Museum and at University of Delaware's Life Long Learning and she enjoyed working as a guide for the Nemours Mansion for twenty plus years and received a small pension. She was a Brownie leader and a Cub Scout den mother too in her younger days and this is all we are allowed to say as she often said "I do not want a lot of eulogy stuff in my obituary" so we will have to leave it here but if you listen carefully as we are leaving her presence we can still hear her saying: "I love you and thank you for visiting me and oh yes be sure to make it a good day."
A memorial service will be held in the Country House, in the Danby Chapel, 4830 Kennett Pike, Wilmington DE 19807 on Wednesday, June 26, at 2:00 pm with light refreshments to follow.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests making a contribution in Nancy's name to the County House at the same address above and in the memo note it is for the Wesley Wing.
