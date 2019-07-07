|
|
Nancy Curry Scott
Greenville - Nancy Curry Scott passed away peacefully on June 21, 2019 at the Country House in Greenville, DE, her home for the past 5 years. Nancy was born in 1933 to Arva Morris Curry and Allen R. Curry.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her brother Allen R. Curry, Jr. (Rodney). She is survived by her three children, Susan Scott Donahue (Brian), Cathy Scott Holloway (Bill), and Gary A. Scott (Mae). She is also survived by her grandchildren Megan Holloway (fiancé, Wayne Duprey), Benjamin Holloway, Gary Scott (fiancée, Katherine Rush), Samuel Scott, Lauren Zebley, Brian Donahue, and great-grandson James Powers.
Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2313 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE at 11:00 am. Friends may call beginning at 9:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a tribute donation to the Alzheimer's Associate Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 or online at .
For online condolences,
please visit chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from July 7 to July 14, 2019