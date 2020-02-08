|
Nancy D. Simpson
Glen Mills, PA - Nancy D. Simpson, age 81, of Maris Grove, Glen Mills PA, died February 5, 2020 at Penn Medicine Hospice, West Chester PA. For 59 years she was the loving wife of James P. Simpson and will be sorely missed. She will also be greatly missed by her daughter, Susan. She was predeceased by her loving and devoted son, Paul (1962 - 1985).
Nancy was born to Richard and Flora Davidson of Metuchen NJ on January 3, 1939. She attended Drexel Institute of Technology, Philadelphia, now known as Drexel University. Nancy and her family enjoyed living in suburban Wilmington Delaware where Nancy was happy to stay at home to raise her children. She also volunteered her gentle spirit for many years to children in the playroom at the A. I. DuPont Hospital. She worked in women's fashion retail and she enjoyed making beautiful clothing and costume jewelry. Nancy also very much enjoyed traveling with her husband throughout 49 states, Europe, Cuba and Central and South America
A viewing will be held at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home (3924 Concord Pike, Talleyville DE) from 6 to 8 PM on Wednesday, February 12. On Thursday, February 13, there will be a celebration of Nancy's life at 11 AM at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd (1530 Foulk Road, Wilmington DE). Her ashes will be distributed at a later time.
The family's deep appreciation is extended to the compassionate nurses at Penn Medicine Hospice for their love and expert care.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Nancy's name to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd or to Neighbors to Nicaragua, Inc (2605 Marhill Drive, Wilmington DE 19810). Messages of condolence may be sent to www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2020