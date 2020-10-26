1/1
Nancy Donohoe Conte
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Donohoe Conte

Wilmington - Nancy Donohoe Conte peacefully passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on October 24, 2020.

An evening viewing will be held 6pm to 8pm Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave. Wilmington DE 19805.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Friday, October 30, 2020, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 901 N. DuPont St. Wilm., DE 19805. Burial will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.

CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME

(302)658-9095

For extended obituary and online condolences please visit:

http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/Z2EHCJ6K0qi821990IV_IGl?domain=arcarofuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Gina and family, you will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Deborah Edkin
Coworker
October 26, 2020
Very sorry for your loss!! Prayers for your family!
Kathleen O'Donnell
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved