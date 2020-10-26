Nancy Donohoe Conte
Wilmington - Nancy Donohoe Conte peacefully passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on October 24, 2020.
An evening viewing will be held 6pm to 8pm Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave. Wilmington DE 19805.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Friday, October 30, 2020, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 901 N. DuPont St. Wilm., DE 19805. Burial will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.
CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME
(302)658-9095
For extended obituary and online condolences please visit: http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/Z2EHCJ6K0qi821990IV_IGl?domain=arcarofuneralhome.com