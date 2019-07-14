|
|
Nancy Evans
Middletown, PA - Nancy Jean Evans of Middletown, DE, age 76, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. She was born on May 23, 1943 in West Chester, PA to the late Joseph L. McCleary and Josephine Florence (Manley) McCleary.
A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 W. Main St, Newark, DE 19711, where family and friends may begin visiting at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal on July 14, 2019