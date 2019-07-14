Services
R.T. Foard & Jones, inc.
122 W. Main Street
Newark, DE 19711
302-731-4627
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home
122 West Main St.
Newark, DE
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:30 PM
R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home
122 West Main St.
Newark, DE
Nancy Evans


1943 - 2019
Nancy Evans Obituary
Nancy Evans

Middletown, PA - Nancy Jean Evans of Middletown, DE, age 76, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. She was born on May 23, 1943 in West Chester, PA to the late Joseph L. McCleary and Josephine Florence (Manley) McCleary.

A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 W. Main St, Newark, DE 19711, where family and friends may begin visiting at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal on July 14, 2019
