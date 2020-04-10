|
Nancy Fowler Thompson
Nancy Fowler Thompson, age 65, of Middletown, Delaware passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 after a long illness.
Born on July 14, 1954, Nancy was the fourth of nine children born to Kenneth Fowler, Sr. and his wife Martha Ann of Stanton. Nancy graduated from Dickinson High School in 1972 and married James "Gene" Thompson in 1973. During Gene's military service, the couple lived in Goldsboro, North Carolina before returning to Delaware to raise their family. Over the years, Nancy was employed by Danneman's, A.C. Moore and Michael's before retiring to spend time with her husband and spoil her grandchildren. Nancy was well known for her love of flea markets, all things collectible and her favorite movies Wizard of Oz and Gone with the Wind.
Nancy was preceded in death eight months ago by her beloved husband Gene. She is also proceeded in death by her parents and brothers Robert, Michael and Christopher Fowler. She is survived by her son Jimmy and his wife Christina, daughter Jacklyn and her partner John Mount, brothers Kenneth Fowler, Sr. (Sharon), Richard Fowler (Mary Jane) and Steven (Sue), sisters Patricia Fowler and Cheryl Wood and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her three cherished grandchildren Avery and Campbell Thompson and Delanie Mount. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To send messages of condolence to the family visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020