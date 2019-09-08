|
Nancy G. Jordan
Middletown - Nancy Gail (Rini) Jordan of Middletown, DE formerly of Orinda Drive, Middleboro East, Wilmington, DE passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019, two days after her 80th birthday.
Nancy was born in New Castle, DE to the late Edmund V. Rini and Mary E. (McClain) Rini. Nancy graduated from William Penn High School in 1958. She married her husband, Thomas in 1969. They were married for 44 years before his death in 2013.
As a teen, Nancy worked at her father's restaurant Memory Lane and Bowling Alley Boulevard Lanes. She worked at the Opportunity Center, Memorial Hospital and Woolworths before starting her family. She entered back into the workforce as her children got older working for Sears, retiring after 20 years. Nancy's biggest pastime was crocheting. Every new baby, family member or friend had a blanket made by Nancy. She loved to drive and created the phrase Mom's Taxi. She owned her NANCY license plate from the time she was 18. She kept every card, picture or piece of paper savoring memories, box after box. She enjoyed her western TV shows, soap operas and QVC. Nancy was friendly, knew everyone and would hold a conversation with anyone that walked by. She was considered The Mayor of the nursing home for which she resided for the last 12 years. She was witty and expressive, always wanted to wear bright colors and a flower in her hair. In life, her body held her back, in death, she can now be free to break the chains and fly, visit and go anywhere her heart desires.
She is survived by her four daughters, Dawn Tobiason and her husband Robert of New Castle, DE, Gayle Huber and her husband Daryl of Newport, DE, Nancy Hayes and her partner Michael Oakes of Wilmington, DE and Tammie Jordan and her fiancé Lee Jester of Bear, DE; her brother, Michael Rini of Newport, DE; five grandchildren, Madalyn, Stephanie, Emily, Karly, Colin; and one great granddaughter, Kailyn. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Duncan.
Viewing will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Gebhart Funeral Home, 531 Delaware Street, New Castle, DE 19720. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following day, Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11 am at St Joseph Catholic Church, 371 E. Main St., Middletown, DE 19709. Burial will be private.
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019