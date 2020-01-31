|
|
Nancy H. Heck
Wilmington - Nancy H. Heck, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on January 27, 2020 after a brief illness. She was 92 years old.
Nancy was born in Wilmington in 1927 to Clifford Huber and Elizabeth (Vernon) Huber. She was preceded in death by her brother, G. Vernon Huber, who was born in 1933 and passed away in 2016. Nancy graduated from Wilmington High School and married Donald D. Heck in April 1949 while he was in the Navy and during his tour of duty in the Korean War. When he returned home, they lived together happily in Brandywine Hundred until his death in 1999. After beginning their family in 1952, Nancy stayed at home to raise their three children. In 1967, she began working for the Brandywine School District as a food service worker at Springer Junior High School. After several years, she moved on to Talley Middle School, where she made many long lasting friendships that were deeply important to her throughout her life. She retired in 1998.
Although she lived a quiet life, she enjoyed traveling to visit her brother, Vern, and sister-in-law Jeanette in Holland, England and Ireland, where they were living at the time. She was a supporter of public television and was a grateful member of the New Castle County Library, the recipient of hundreds of her gently used books. Nancy loved the beach and spent wonderful summers in Ocean City, New Jersey with her parents, brother, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. In her later years, she enjoyed going to the movies and out to lunch with her dear friends, Doris and Barbara, who remained close to her throughout the years.
She is survived by her daughter, Sue Ellyn Truitt (John) of Wilmington; granddaughter, Lauren S. Williams (Bryan) of Wilmington; great-grandsons, Brennan, Christian and Landon Williams, with whom she shared her home for fourteen years; grandson, Ryan Truitt (Heather) of West Chester, PA; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Kellen, Jett and Cruz Truitt; grandson, Casey Truitt (Cristina) of Kennett Square, PA; son, Scott Heck (Debbie) of Wilmington; granddaughter, Kelley Heck (John Leyman) of New Hope, PA; great-granddaughters, Jane and Jill Lehman; granddaughter, Katie Johnson (Brian) of Wilmington; great-grandchildren, Joe and Lizzie Johnson; grandson, Scotty Heck (Kate) of Wilmington; great-grandchildren, Luke and Maggie Heck; and son, Craig Heck (Patty) of Middletown; granddaughter, Rachel Heck; grandsons, Kyle and Dylan Heck; thirteen great-grandchildren from age 4 to 15.
We are forever grateful to Sunrise of Westtown and Holisticare Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care during Nancy's final days.
A private memorial service will be held at on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Brandywine Hundred Branch Library of New Castle County, 1300 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE 19803.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020