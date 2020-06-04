Nancy (Foster) Hart
Spring Hill, FL - Nancy (Foster) Hart was born in Wilmington, Delaware in 1941 and died on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at home in Spring Hill, Florida.
A memorial service will be held at a future date in Spring Hill as well as Wilmington, Delaware.
For a complete obituary go to www.nationalcremation.com/location/hudson
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.