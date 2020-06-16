Nancy Hickman
Seaford - Nancy Gail Hickman (nee Hitchens), 76, of Seaford, Delaware, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Nancy was born on November 14, 1943, graduated from Seaford High School in 1961 and received a degree in Education from the University of Delaware in 1964. That same year, she married Wayne Hickman, and together they raised two sons, David and Timothy, in Seaford.
Nancy is survived by her husband Wayne, sons David (Marissa) and Timothy (Lea), grandchildren Lilly, Grace and Emily.
Memorial Services will be on Friday, June 19th at 2 PM at St. John's United Methodist Church, Pine & Poplar Sts, Seaford, DE.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.