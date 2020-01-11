|
Nancy Irene Collins King
Seaford - NANCY IRENE COLLINS KING, age 88, of Seaford, DE passed away peacefully January 7, 2020 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital surrounded by loved ones.
She was born in Laurel, DE, October 3, 1931, the daughter of James Collins and Julia Hearn.
Nancy graduated from Wicomico High School in 1949. She originally trained to be a nurse, but later switched to accounting and worked well into her seventies in that field.
She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Nanticoke Unit 6, where she actively served for over 50 years in many capacities including Unit President and Treasurer. Nancy also served as Delaware Department President of the ALA 1984-85 and was a member of the Disabled Americans Veterans Auxiliary Chapter 19 in Salisbury, MD serving as commander in 1982-83.
Nancy loved laughing, dancing and having fun. She enjoyed reading, her faithful beagle Toby, watching Jeopardy (being one of James Holzhauers's biggest fans) and eating ice cream. One of her greatest joys was her grandchildren whom she greatly loved.
Along with her parents and stepfather Robert Ada , Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard King, 1969 and her companion of many years Bill Lauder; her sister, Betty Perry Russell; daughter-in-law, Susan Duxler King; and a nephew, Greg Perry.
She is survived by her 4 children, Susan Marshall (Rick Gardner), Judith Light (Martin), Robert King, and Julie Beachboard (Mark), 3 grandchildren, Tracey, Trevor, and Jordan Beachboard along with one great-grandson Cooper Beachboard.
A funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, January 14 at Cranston Funeral Home, Shipley Street, Seaford, where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Nancy will be buried in the Blades Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Compassionate Care Hospice (or hospice of choice) or the Senior Dog Sanctuary (Toby) https://www.seniordogsanctuary.com or the American Legion Auxiliary.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020