Nancy J. Levely
New Castle - Nancy J. (Bennett) Levely, age 76, of Newark, DE, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019.
A committal service will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Chapel, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or to the , 92 Read's Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 26, 2019