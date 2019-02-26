Services
Committal
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Chapel
2465 Chesapeake City Road
Bear, DE
Nancy J. Levely Obituary
Nancy J. Levely

New Castle - Nancy J. (Bennett) Levely, age 76, of Newark, DE, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

A committal service will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Chapel, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or to the , 92 Read's Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720.

To view full obituary or to sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal on Feb. 26, 2019
