Nancy Jane Hall
Wilmington - Nancy Jane Hall of Fruitland, Maryland peacefully transitioned to eternity Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Viewing and services will be private.
Interment will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 at Gracelawn Memorial Park.
Celebration of Life will be live streamed. Details can be found at wrightmortuary.com
Wilmington - Nancy Jane Hall of Fruitland, Maryland peacefully transitioned to eternity Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Viewing and services will be private.
Interment will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 at Gracelawn Memorial Park.
Celebration of Life will be live streamed. Details can be found at wrightmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.