Nancy Kwick Yoder
Wilmington - Nancy Ellen Kwick Yoder, age 54, of Wilmington, DE., passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, after a 15 year battle with cancer.
Nancy was born in Claymont to Ellen Kwick and the late Nils Kwick. She graduated from Claymont High School in 1982 and West Chester University in 1987 with a degree in Math Education. Her entire teaching career was spent in her beloved Brandywine High School among her wonderful friends and students there. She loved going to school every day and was very proud of being a "Brandywine Bulldog".
Outside of school, Nancy was a lifelong member of The United Methodist Church of the Atonement in Claymont where she was a member of the choir and served on various committees.
Nancy is survived by the loves of her life, Matthew Yoder and their sons, Daniel and Nathan, all of Wilmington. She is also survived by her mother, Ellen V. Kwick of Claymont; her sister, Susan Flint (Bill) of Lynchburg, Virginia and their two sons; and her brother, Erik Kwick of Wilmington. She was predeceased by her father, Nils Kwick; her grandparents; Daniel and Thelma Vaughan, Carl and Janet Kwick.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 pm at the United Methodist Church of the Atonement, 3519 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703 followed by a celebration of her life service at the church on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Methodist Church of the Atonement, 3519 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703 or to the Brandywine Education Foundation, PO Box 731, Claymont, DE 19703.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 27, 2019