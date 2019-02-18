Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Atkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy L. Atkins


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy L. Atkins Obituary
Nancy L. Atkins

Newark - Nancy Lee Atkins, 79, of Newark, DE passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Nancy was a true warrior and fought hard all the way to the end.

Nancy was born on June 25, 1939 in Wilmington, DE to the late William Lee Teague and Katharine (Robinson) Teague. She was a graduate of Newark High School in 1957.

Nancy is survived by her two daughters, Katharine J Griffith, (Dan) of Elkton, MD; Tonya N Gravatt (late Jerome) of Newark, DE; and her two step-children, Earle B Atkins III, (Karen) of Georgetown, DE; and Leslie Atkins of Frederick, CO; twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Thursday, February 21 beginning at 11:00AM, with a service at noon. Burial will be private for immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Dr., Newark, DE 19713 or the National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel St., Newton, MA 02458.

To view a complete obituary for Nancy, visit

www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.