Nancy L. Atkins
Newark - Nancy Lee Atkins, 79, of Newark, DE passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Nancy was a true warrior and fought hard all the way to the end.
Nancy was born on June 25, 1939 in Wilmington, DE to the late William Lee Teague and Katharine (Robinson) Teague. She was a graduate of Newark High School in 1957.
Nancy is survived by her two daughters, Katharine J Griffith, (Dan) of Elkton, MD; Tonya N Gravatt (late Jerome) of Newark, DE; and her two step-children, Earle B Atkins III, (Karen) of Georgetown, DE; and Leslie Atkins of Frederick, CO; twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Thursday, February 21 beginning at 11:00AM, with a service at noon. Burial will be private for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Dr., Newark, DE 19713 or the National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel St., Newton, MA 02458.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 18, 2019