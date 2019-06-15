|
Nancy L. Collins (Nanny)
Wilmington - Nancy L. Collins age 83 passed away on June 11, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her family.
She was born in Wilmington, DE on July 16, 1935. Nancy was an avid reader, enjoyed her large family and scratch off lottery tickets. She also belonged to VFW post 4320.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Roland J. Collins, her parents Frank and Emma Lattomus, children Lori Collins Jennings and Sean Collins as well as grandson Aron Freebery. She is survived by her daughters Rona Lam, Beth Collins Newcomb, Dawn Jennings, all of Wilmington and Gwen Collins of Bear, 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She was so loved and will be missed by each and everyone of us.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 9:30- 11:00 a.m. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808 where a service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from June 15 to June 16, 2019