Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy McCullough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy L. McCullough

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy L. McCullough Obituary
Nancy L. McCullough

Wilmington - Nancy L. McCullough, 86 of Wilmington passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the home of her son.

Nancy was born in Philadelphia, PA the youngest of eight children of Mary L. (Hone) and Thomas J. Foley, Jr. She graduated from the Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing and worked as the head nurse in the Pediatric departments of Hahnemann and St. Mary's Hospitals. She was a member of St. John the Beloved Church. Nancy was predeceased by her grandson, Joseph E. McCullough, III and her husband, Joseph E. McCullough passed away in 2016.

Nancy is survived by her son, Joseph E. McCullough, Jr. (LeeAnn) of Pottstown, PA and her daughter, Maureen Parker (Robert) of Newark, DE; her six grandchildren, Jeffrey, Colin, Thomas, Kelseigh, Gaelen and Liam; her great grandchildren, Kylie and Hannah and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11 AM at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Dr Ste 407, Newark, DE 19713. On-line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now