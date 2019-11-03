|
Nancy L. McCullough
Wilmington - Nancy L. McCullough, 86 of Wilmington passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the home of her son.
Nancy was born in Philadelphia, PA the youngest of eight children of Mary L. (Hone) and Thomas J. Foley, Jr. She graduated from the Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing and worked as the head nurse in the Pediatric departments of Hahnemann and St. Mary's Hospitals. She was a member of St. John the Beloved Church. Nancy was predeceased by her grandson, Joseph E. McCullough, III and her husband, Joseph E. McCullough passed away in 2016.
Nancy is survived by her son, Joseph E. McCullough, Jr. (LeeAnn) of Pottstown, PA and her daughter, Maureen Parker (Robert) of Newark, DE; her six grandchildren, Jeffrey, Colin, Thomas, Kelseigh, Gaelen and Liam; her great grandchildren, Kylie and Hannah and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11 AM at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Dr Ste 407, Newark, DE 19713. On-line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019