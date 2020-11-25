1/1
Nancy Lee Bates
1933 - 2020
Nancy Lee Bates

Newark - Nancy Lee Bates, of Newark, DE passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones.

Nancy was born in Binghamton, NY on Christmas Day 1933. She was known for her kindness, generosity, sense of humor and playfulness. Nancy was very artistic, enjoying a variety of crafts, knitting, crocheting and painting with oils, especially animals, and was commissioned to paint numerous pets over the years. Nancy was also a talented pianist and loved to give piano lessons in her home.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Linda (Ian) of Lewes, DE, Mark (Holly) of Odenton, MD, Amy of Newark, DE and Jeff (Cammi) of Concordville, PA; her sister, Phyllis of Myrtle Beach, SC and niece, Debbie (Jay) also of Myrtle Beach, SC; 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Instead of a funeral, Nancy was adamant that a celebration of her life for family and friends be arranged "after Covid". In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice in her memory would be appreciated.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.




Published in The News Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service
504 Franklin Ave.
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 973-2434
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
