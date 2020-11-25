Nancy Lee Bates
Newark - Nancy Lee Bates, of Newark, DE passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones.
Nancy was born in Binghamton, NY on Christmas Day 1933. She was known for her kindness, generosity, sense of humor and playfulness. Nancy was very artistic, enjoying a variety of crafts, knitting, crocheting and painting with oils, especially animals, and was commissioned to paint numerous pets over the years. Nancy was also a talented pianist and loved to give piano lessons in her home.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Linda (Ian) of Lewes, DE, Mark (Holly) of Odenton, MD, Amy of Newark, DE and Jeff (Cammi) of Concordville, PA; her sister, Phyllis of Myrtle Beach, SC and niece, Debbie (Jay) also of Myrtle Beach, SC; 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Instead of a funeral, Nancy was adamant that a celebration of her life for family and friends be arranged "after Covid". In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice
in her memory would be appreciated.
