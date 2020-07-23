Nancy Lee Shaw
Smyrna - Nancy Lee Shaw (Nana) of Smyrna, joined the angels on July 19, 2020 succumbing to the COVID 19 virus.
She is survived by her husband Robert M. Shaw, son William H. Wessells, IV (Debbie) of Middletown, daughters Sandra A. Voss, of Smyrna and Deborah L. Willey (Scott) of Virginia Beach; 5 grandchildren Kimberly Tetrault (Rhyan), Katie Polkinghorne (Cory), William H. Wessells V, Lt. Leonard H. Voss (Bo), Zachary J. Voss; great-grand-daughter Viviane Tetrault; brothers Richard Dieffenderfer (Ida) and Donald Dieffenderfer (Joyce).
Nancy will be remembered for her kind, compassionate and caring heart. At her request, a celebration of life picnic-COVID style-will be held at her son Bill's residence at 800 Silver Run Road, Middletown on Sunday July 26th at 11:00 am with family and friends invited as they may feel comfortable.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to First State Animal Center, 32 Shelter Circle, Camden, DE 19934; or Bayhealth Foundation Nursing Education Fund, 640 S. State St., Dover, DE 19901.
Our family would like to send heartfelt thanks to the PCU staff at Kent General for the care provided to her.
Please take COVID seriously, we hope you never experience our sadness.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.matthewsbryson.com