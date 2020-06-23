Nancy Leigh Manzano (nee Sheppard)
Nancy Leigh Manzano (nee Sheppard) Tax Director, Certified Public Accountant
Age 54, she passed away at home on June 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, following a 16-month battle with brain cancer.
A 1984 graduate of Garnet Valley High School, she earned and B.S. in Accounting from Drexel University and an M.S. in Taxation from Widener University.
She worked at KPMG, Bank of America (formerly MBNA), 21 st Century/Farmer's Insurance, and Vertex, Inc.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 30 years, Patrick, and her triplets Alyssa, Bryan and Corey. She is also survived by her siblings Steven Sheppard, Kathryn Marshall, Barry Sheppard, Karen Roth, Judith McGovern, Lorraine Holm, Susan Draus, and David Sheppard.
A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity (1-800-Habitat), a charity that Nancy supported for many years.
Arrangements Rigby Funeral Home
Online condolences Rigbyfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.