Nancy Louise Raynolds
Covington - Nancy Louise Raynolds (nee Evans), a passionate pilot, is flying again after passing away peacefully at age 91 on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Nancy will be remembered as a remarkable woman with a wide variety of interests and talents. She was incredibly intelligent and witty. She was a nurse, a published journalist with a deep passion for writing, and an airplane pilot. She embraced her faith and could often be found at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Wilmington, Delaware doing something to help the community. Whether it be quilting, cooking, or whatever was needed. She was there! Nancy was born in Tarentum, PA, in 1929 to her parents, William T. Evans and Catherine Long Evans. She is preceded in death by her son, Robert Raynolds; her siblings Margaret (Peggy); William (Bill); Richard (Dick); Robert (Bob). She is survived by her two children Catherine Breckenridge and James E. Raynolds, her daughter-in-law, Toni, and her grandchildren Richard, Kenneth, Michael, Evan, Adam, Jordan, Joshua, and Jacob along with many friends and family. Due to current public health restrictions, services for the family will be private. Interment will take place at The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Wilmington, DE. A public Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ms. Raynolds' name may be made to The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1530 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE 19810 or to the Alzheimer & Dementia Research Organization at alz.org/donate. Stith Funeral Home, Florence, Kentucky is assisting the family. Online memorials may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from May 26 to May 31, 2020.