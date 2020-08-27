Nancy Lucas
West Grove, PA - Nancy Robertson Lucas, wife; mother; aunt and friend to all, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020 at her West Grove, PA home, surrounded by her husband, children and grandchildren. She was 96 years old. With her bright spirit, eternal optimism and adorable giggle, Nancy touched the lives of all who knew her; she left this world as gently as she lived it.
Nancy Jane Robertson was born on May 2, 1924 in Denver, CO the first child of Mary Catherine Powell Robertson "Billie" and Frank Delbert Robertson, Jr. Two years later, her brother Frank Delbert Robertson, III joined the family and not long after that, the Robertsons moved to Tucson, AZ where they remained throughout Nancy and young Frank's college years at the University of Arizona. Nancy excelled in the classroom as a history major, and on the tennis courts too, where she was a member of the women's team. She was also a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and was honored by her brother Frank's fraternity as the sweetheart of Sigma Chi.
After receiving her bachelor's degree, Nancy's family moved to Austin, TX where her father took a teaching position at the University of Texas, and Nancy went to work for an insurance firm. Nancy's dad loved to play golf, in fact he played golf most days and that is where he befriended a "young yankee" named Robert Lucas, aka "Bob". A navy veteran from CT, Bob was an engineering student at University of Texas. The golfing friendship went on for two years until Nancy and Bob finally met when her father brought Bob home for dinner. The couple was married in Austin on October 29, 1949 and they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this past fall.
Bob's career moved the couple from Whiting, IN; to Westport, CT and finally to Newark, DE where Bob worked for 34 years in the Engineering Department of the DuPont Company. It was there that Nancy and Bob's happiest years took place as they raised their four children. In addition to raising their family, it was also there that Nancy and Bob found their church home at the Newark United Methodist Church (NUMC). Nancy's service and dedication to NUMC spans decades and her roles were numerous: circle leader; trustee; casserole and cupcake maker. She taught children's Sunday School for over 15 years and English as a second language to adult learners. Later Nancy served as a vbs church camp staffer in Kensington, MD along-side her grandchildren.
But of all of Nancy's gifts, her true super power was her use of the written word. Nancy loved to send cards, and she wrote beautifully. Sixty years ago, Nancy began a church card ministry that continued into her final days, sending monthly cards to anyone needing comfort, love, sympathy, cheer.
In 2015 Nancy and Bob moved to Jenner's Pond Retirement Community "JP" for their "third act". There in West Grove they discovered new friends while also rekindling dear friendships with many Newark transplants. Nancy loved greeting friends while walking the halls of JP for exercise, even as she later traded in her cane for a walker. Nancy's stretch exercise class and wii bowling with Bob kept her busy at JP, but their friends and neighbors really sustained them both.
Nancy is survived by her husband Bob Lucas of West Grove, PA and children Geoff Lucas of Peyton, CO; Suzanne Lucas of Wilmington, DE; Polly Lucas Blaesser (Tom) of Oxford, PA; Robin Lucas Mayhew (Keith) of Garrett Park, MD and grandchildren Virginia Mayhew "Ginger" and Ryan Mayhew. Additionally she is an aunt to many: Ned Robertson (Shirend); Sheff Robertson; Cindy Robertson Mahoney (Tay); Carrie Robertson; Tim Merritt (Micki); the late Steven Merritt; Peter Merritt (Pat); twins Luke Merritt and Ginger Briqueler Merritt; twins Michael Merritt (Mari) and Martha Merritt Root; Jill Merritt Ginn (Tom); Todd Merritt (Linda); David Lucas (Lisa); Barbara Lucas Muir (Charlie) and many great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to acknowledge the loving care provided by the Willow Tree Hospice team: Carol, Heidi, Nicolette, Michelle and Jennifer and by caregiver Elizabeth of Griswold Home Care. A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Nancy's memory to Newark United Methodist Church or Newark Area Welfare Committee and sent in care of R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 W. Main St., Newark, DE 19711. For online condolences please visit www.rtfoard.com
