Nancy Lynn Taurino
New Castle - Nancy Lynn Taurino, age 52, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1:30 pm until 3 pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 3 pm. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Nancy's memory to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110, New York, NY 10122.
