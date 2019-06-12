Services
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St. P.O. Box Box 267
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
For more information about
Nancy Goll
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Fenwick Room at the Fenwick Inn Hotel
13801 Coastal Hwy
Ocean City, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Goll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy M. Goll


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy M. Goll Obituary
Nancy M. Goll

Fenwick Island - Nancy M. Goll, age 76, of Fenwick Island died Monday, May 27, 2019 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. She was born in Wilmington and was the daughter of the late David C. and Helen (Blackard) Moore.

She was a graduate of the University of Delaware and a former member of the Wilmington Junior League.

She is survived by a daughter, Cynthia G. Smith of Severna Park, MD; a son, Richard K. Goll Jr. and wife Jennifer of Selbyville; a sister, Elizabeth M. Johnston of Sarasota, FL; two grandchildren; Carson Smith and Parker Smith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Kurt Goll and a sister, Sarah M. Finger

A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, June 15, 2109 in the Fenwick Room at the Fenwick Inn Hotel, 13801 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/Nancy_Moore_Goll

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The News Journal on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now