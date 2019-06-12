|
Nancy M. Goll
Fenwick Island - Nancy M. Goll, age 76, of Fenwick Island died Monday, May 27, 2019 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. She was born in Wilmington and was the daughter of the late David C. and Helen (Blackard) Moore.
She was a graduate of the University of Delaware and a former member of the Wilmington Junior League.
She is survived by a daughter, Cynthia G. Smith of Severna Park, MD; a son, Richard K. Goll Jr. and wife Jennifer of Selbyville; a sister, Elizabeth M. Johnston of Sarasota, FL; two grandchildren; Carson Smith and Parker Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Kurt Goll and a sister, Sarah M. Finger
A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, June 15, 2109 in the Fenwick Room at the Fenwick Inn Hotel, 13801 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/Nancy_Moore_Goll
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The News Journal on June 12, 2019