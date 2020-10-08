Nancy M. Jones



Nancy M. Jones, age 88 passed away on October 3rd in Tavares, Florida, where she resided. She was born to Julia B. and G. Paul Murray of Newark, Delaware. Mrs. Jones was employed by the Chrysler Corporation, Anchor Freights, and The Jewish Federation of FL. While in FL, she married William Jones (d. 2010.) She and Bill had many happy times cruising, visiting Hawaii several times, and traveling extensively.



She married her high school sweetheart, Philemon Harrison, who died in 1961. They had one daughter, Julie Anne Harrison of Newark. She later married Henry Albert (d. 1988). She and Hank also had one daughter, Alexis Salzano of Eustis, FL. Nancy married Jim Brouillete (d. 1984) and shared many happy memories in FL. Nancy had many roles in her life, but her favorite was being a grandmother. Each set of grandchildren had their own special nickname for her. She was lovingly referred to as Nina, Nana ,and Grandma Nana.



She was preceded in death by her parents, several siblings, her daughter Julie Keppel (Gordon), and her grandson Colton Puckett (Kristen). Survivors include her daughter Alexis, four grandchildren, Jessica Golembrosky (Kurt), Amanda Keppel (Jules), Lindsey Moy (Nathan), and Chase Puckett (Alison). She also leaves behind five great grandchildren, Tyler and Derek Golembrosky, Dionn and Demetrius Stevenson, and Aiden Puckett. She is survived by two sisters Mabel L. Stafford and Barbara J. Moore and many nieces and nephews.



Services to be determined.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store