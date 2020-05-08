Nancy M. McKinley
1942 - 2020
Nancy M. McKinley

Nancy M McKinley, aged 77, passed away peacefully on May 6th, 2020, surrounded by her children. Nancy was born in Wilmington, Del. on August 4, 1942 to Charles and Patricia (Harrity) Schneider. Nancy attended St. Patrick's School and graduated from Padua Academy in 1960.

Nancy married Joseph McKinley and moved to West Deptford, NJ, where they raised their 5 children. Nancy and Joe moved back to Wilmington in 1986 to be closer to her family. Nancy started working for her brother-in-law as a bookkeeper for Christiana Excavating, where she worked for the last 34 years.

Our mom loved spending time with her family. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she'd spend months preparing for the big day. Nancy also loved "Law & Order", playing the slot machines, and bingo.

Nancy was predeceased by husband Joe, daughter-in-law Theresa, and sisters Patsy Hamilton and Kathy Connor. She is survived by her son Patrick McKinley, daughters Kelli McNeil (Kevin), Kathleen Molloy (Joseph), Kerry Gray (LD), Kristi McKinley (Mike DeSantis) and stepson Kevin McKinley. Grandchildren Steven (Karalee), Lauren (Andrew), Joseph, Laura (Ryan), Melissa, Lexie, Carly, Max and Joe. Great Granddaughter Emily.

Nancy is also survived by brothers Charles "Snip" Schneider (Joanne), Walter "Buzzy" Schneider (Diane), brother-in-law Michael Connor, sister Kelly Tranthum (Howard), and many nieces and nephews.

TTFN, Mommom.

Unfortunately, services will be private due to current circumstances. A memorial will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Nancy's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by BOUCHER FUNERAL HOME, Deptford. For condolences visit www.boucherfuneralhome.com.




Published in The News Journal from May 8 to May 11, 2020.
