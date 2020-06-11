Nancy and I went to High School together and lost contact with each other.
Reconnected when I was on the committee to find classmates of 1964. I even was able in 2016 to fly out and visit her. We had a lot of catching up to do.
We have continued to text each other almost every day and share our Grandkids pictures. I will miss Nancy. She was a wonderful friend, mother and grandmother.
Nancy Neurauter Marcinkowski, 74, of Wilmington, died unexpectedly of natural causes on June 3 at home. She was born in 1946 in St. Paul, Minnesota to the late Vincent and Florence (ne'e Berg) Neurauter. She graduated from Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis in 1964, and took various college courses throughout her life. Nancy was animated, mischievous, and a lover of life. She was an amazing mother of four and lived for her kids and grandkids.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, and survived by her half sister Kathy Morrison, stepsister Vicky Nelson, children Bryan Wilkes (Heather), Kevin Wilkes (Tammy), Scott Wilkes, and Meridith Silkworth (Tom). Additional survivors are grandchildren Joshua and Abigail Wilkes, and Annabelle and Daniel Silkworth, as well and many aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was also a "mom" to scores of others, whom she loved as if they were her own children.
Nancy began her career working for the Billy Graham Association as a keypunch operator. In 1984, she volunteered for the Reagan-Bush Delaware campaign, becoming the paid state campaign volunteer coordinator. Nancy was also active as a volunteer for the Red Cross and Wilmington Drama League for many years. She was an adamant supporter of veterans, as well as those serving in the military, police, fire, and medical fields.
She left her children with many valuable lessons, most importantly, love, faith, volunteer service, and kindness. She insisted her children treat everyone with respect and help anyone in need.
Nancy's impact continues to be felt among her friends, including those she befriended in routine day-to-day activities (customer service phone lines, banks, local businesses, state government, etc…) and many other places.
She was quick to lend a helping hand any way she could to those who needed it. Nancy's strong Christian faith showed, and she put her faith into action every day.
Nancy was looking forward to one of her beloved teams - the Dallas Cowboys or Minnesota Vikings - winning the Super Bowl this year, and will now have the opportunity to discuss her passion for football with Tom Landry, her love of politics with Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan, her appreciation of art with Rembrandt, her fondness of theater with Rodgers and Hammerstein, and her enthusiasm of music with Mozart and Elvis Presley.
A viewing will be held on Monday, June 15 beginning at 4 pm at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE with a funeral service at 5:30 pm. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions on attendance, there may be a wait to enter the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.