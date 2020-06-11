Nancy and I went to High School together and lost contact with each other.

Reconnected when I was on the committee to find classmates of 1964. I even was able in 2016 to fly out and visit her. We had a lot of catching up to do.

We have continued to text each other almost every day and share our Grandkids pictures. I will miss Nancy. She was a wonderful friend, mother and grandmother.





Pat Boser

Friend