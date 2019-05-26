|
|
Nancy R. (Cheseroni) Catalina
Wilmington - Nancy Catalina was born on March 8, 1941 to the late William and Anna (Judge) Cheseroni. After a short battle with metastatic bone cancer, she went home to our heavenly Father early Tuesday morning, May 21, 2019.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, William Cheseroni, Jr.; her nephew, Christopher Modesto; her former husband, Kenneth Catalina.
A loving, caring mother, devoted sister, aunt and friend, Nancy is survived by her four children: Nicole Giannattasio (Gary), Victor, Kenneth Jr., and Joseph, along with her beloved kitty, Cello; her sisters, Rosalie Modesto (Phil) and Carmella Lardi; her brother, James Cheseroni (Beatrice); her brother-in-law, Stephen Catalina Jr. (Mary Ann); her nieces and nephews, Lauren Stang (Jeff), John Modesto (Kim), Justin Cheseroni (Nicole), Maria Catalina, Stephen Catalina III (Tressa) and Dante Catalina; many cousins and friends, including her dear friend and long-time business partner, Eileen Giannattasio.
The family would like to thank the staff of Delaware Hospice, especially Beverly and Jen, for the wonderful care of Nancy.
Visitation will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 9th & DuPont Sts., Wilm. on Thursday, May 30 from 9:30-11:00AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM. Interment will be held privately.
Flowers are welcome, however donations in memory of Nancy may be made to Delaware Hospice (https://www.delawarehospice.org); Faithful Friends (https://www.faithfulfriends.us); or (https://www.cancer.org).
To view a complete obituary for Nancy, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.652.6811
Published in The News Journal from May 26 to May 28, 2019