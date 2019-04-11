|
Nancy R. Price-Petrilla
Wilmington - Nancy R. Price-Petrilla, 87, widow of Michael Petrilla, formerly of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Shenandoah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville, Virginia.
Mrs. Petrilla was born on December 21, 1931 in Wilmington, Delaware, the daughter of the late George L., Sr. and Myrtle B. (Hinderer) Rogerson.
Nancy graduated from Wilmington High School class of 1949 and went to work at Diamond State Telephone Company as a long distance operator. She worked as a P13-X receptacle operator at several local companies for 33 years, then at retail stores until 2005.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Harry Price, Jr. and siblings, George Rogerson, Arthur "Bud" Rogerson, Harry Rogerson, and Alberta "Bert" Rogerson Dougherty.
Surviving are her two sons, Gary S. Price and wife Alandra "Lanny" of Staunton and Dante Petrilla and his wife Lenita of Sligo, Ireland; step-sons, Michael Petrilla, Jr. and Daniel Petrilla both of Pennsylvania; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews in Delaware.
Friends may visit with the family, anytime at the home of Gary and Lanny Price, 1057 Stuarts Draft Highway, Staunton, Virginia 24401.
Inurnment will take place at a later date at Riverview Cemetery, Wilmington, Delaware.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 11, 2019