Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Nancy Schumann

Nancy Schumann Obituary
Nancy Schumann

Wilmington - Nancy Schumann, age 71, passed away on October 31, 2019 at Christiana Care Hospital, succumbed to pancreatic cancer. Born to the late Frank and Victoria Wegrzyn, was raised in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Received her nursing degree from Community Medical Center in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Nancy practiced in a variety of healthcare settings, in the States of: Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey during her forty year nursing career.

Nancy was a loving wife and caring partner to her husband of 47 years and a devoted mother to her three children. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and bird-watching.

Nancy is pre-decreased by her daughter, Kristen E. Schumann. She is survived by her husband, Karl S. Schumann, her sons: Stephen K. Schumann, (fiancée Bea Osapai), Mercerville, New Jersey and Erik T. Schumann, Denver, Colorado.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday November 14, 2019 at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine, 10 Old Church Road, Greenville, Delaware. Family and friends may visit at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be held at All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make charitable contributions to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, Newark, Delaware 19711

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11, 2019
