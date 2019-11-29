|
Nancy Snowberger Pleasants
Ocean View - Nancy Snowberger Pleasants passed away on November 25, 2019, with her children, Dru and Tim, at her bedside in Ocean View.
Nancy married E. Rogers Pleasants Jr. in 1971. Their marriage was strong, happy and full of love. With the marriage, Rogers' children, Estee, Bruddy and John, joined Dru and Tim in Nancy's heart.
Nancy was a lifelong Delawarean. She was born the youngest of six on June 19, 1926, to Louis and Elsie Snowberger. She graduated from A.I. Dupont High School in 1944. Although only 5 feet, 5 inches tall, she was the captain of the women's basketball team. Nancy went on to earn her nursing diploma from The School of Nursing at Beebe Hospital in Lewes.
A talented artist and seamstress extraordinaire, Nancy's homes and wardrobe reflected her exquisite taste and style. Nancy was active in the Junior League of Wilmington for many years, making friendships that lasted a lifetime. She also worked as a preschool teacher, and later as the school nurse for Wilmington Friends School. Nancy acted with kindness and grace throughout her life.
Nancy lived in Wawaset Park for 60 years. She and Rogers also had a home in Bethany Beach. They were wonderful and gracious hosts, making every occasion an elegant affair. One could count on delicious food, plentiful drink, and much laughter while creating lasting memories.
Nancy is survived by children Tim (Barbara) Reed, Dru Mogge, Estee (John) Lynch, and John (Jen) Pleasants, as well as eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, E. Rogers Jr., and his son E. Rogers (Bruddy) III; her sisters, Jane Chain, Ann Snowberger, Betsy Snowberger and Oakley Sargisson; and her brother, Robert Snowberger.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating in her memory to Wilmington Friends School or to the Junior League of Wilmington. Burial will be private, with a celebration of life to follow in December.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019