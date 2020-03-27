Services
Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc
519 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809
(302) 762-0334
Nancy Travis Wolfe

Wilmington - Age 90, died peacefully at home on March 25, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.

She graduated from the University of Delaware in 1962 with a degree in English Literature, followed by a MA in American History, a PHD in American Constitutional History and then a MCJ in Criminal Justice from the University of South Carolina. Dr. Wolfe taught at Old Dominion University, Clemson University, Appalachian State University, Western Illinois University, and before retirement held the position of Distinguished Professor Emerita at Colombia University College of Criminal Justice in South Carolina. Dr. Wolfe was a recipient of 3 Fulbright grants, 2 Max Plank Institute grants and a National Endowment for the Humanities grant among many others. She taught in China, England, Canada, and Russia as an exchange professor. Dr. Wolfe was a guest lecturer five times at Humboldt University, Berlin, German Democratic Republic where she was present for the fall of the Berlin Wall. She was the author of two textbooks on criminal justice. She enjoyed gardening, playing piano, recorder, and guitar. Dr. Wolfe also was an enthusiastic participant and teacher in the Osher Academy for Lifelong Learning. Her family and friends fondly remember her as a very thoughtful and conscientious person.

She is survived by her sister, Cynthia; her daughters, Sharon, and Nancy (Cicin); five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

There will be a private memorial for the family in June.

SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
