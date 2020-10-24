Nancy Vaughan
Wilmington - Nancy Vaughan, age 83, passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully at home in Wilmington, DE on October 04, 2020, with her loving family at her side.
Nancy was born in Pittsburg, PA, grew up in Centre Hall, PA, and spent the last 60 years in Wilmington, DE. Nancy was a dedicated R.N. at Christiania Hospital for over 30 years, earning her master's degree during her time there. After retirement, Nancy had a second career working with her daughter at Levine-Vaughan Dental Associates. She considered all her co-workers and patients at both the hospital and dental practice part of her extended family.
Nancy was a devoted and active parishioner of Red Clay Creek Presbyterian Church for many years. Happiest when helping others, Nancy was involved in several charities and causes throughout her life.
Nancy is survived by her husband Dr. Francis Vaughan, and her daughter Dr. Nadine Vaughan. She will be deeply missed by her sister Susan Campbell, her niece Jill Jones, sister-in-law Kandee Mamula, and many other loving friends and relatives.
Due to COVID-19, interment was private. In lieu of flowers or memorial contributions, please support your favorite charity
.