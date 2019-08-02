|
|
Naomi E. Smeltz
Formerly of
Wilmington - Naomi E. Smeltz, age 99, passed away peacefully with loved ones by her side on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
She was born in Valley View, PA and was the daughter of the late Ida V. and John P. Ressler. Naomi was the youngest of 8 and the last surviving child. While attending Tri Valley HS, she met her husband to be, Robert. She was intrigued by his musical talent, playing the trumpet and singing, as well as his wonderful sense of humor. They married in 1942 and celebrated almost 66 years of marriage prior to Bob's death in 2008.
Naomi and Bob enjoyed spending time in the Pocono Mountains, hiking, watching animals who visited their feeders, and enjoying the Pennsylvania Dutch food they loved as children. Her hobbies also included playing cards, gardening and planting flowers and vegetables. For several years Naomi worked in the candy department at Mitchell's Variety Store, Fairfax, DE. She loved her family and was a caregiver to her Husband, her Mother, and two sisters.
Naomi is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Cornelius Osborn, with whom she lived for the last four years; 3 grandchildren and their spouses, Geoffrey and Nicol Osborn, Wendy and Patrick Snoke and Stacey and Nick DeSimone, as well as 7 great grandchildren, Nick and Santino DeSimone, Lillian, Samantha and Jack Osborn and Bennett and Celia Snoke.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 6, from 10-10:45 am at The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1530 Foulk Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803, where a funeral service will follow at 11 am. Burial will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Naomi's name to the above church.
For online condolences visit:
www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 2, 2019