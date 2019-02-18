|
Naomi Ruth Klein (nee Rudman)
Wilmington - Age 93, died February 16, 2019. Raised in Philadelphia, Naomi was a graduate of Syracuse U. and earned her Master's degree at UD. She was a reading specialist in DE public schools and a proud member of the teachers' union. In retirement, Naomi volunteered as an elementary school mentor and ESL instructor. Naomi and her late husband, Dr. Charles Klein, enjoyed life-long friendships, traveled widely and enthusiastically, loved summers on Long Beach Island, and were active members of Congregation Beth Shalom.
The Kleins had four children: Deborah (E. Jan Kounitz), Lisa (Tim Kinsella), Wendy (Alan Metnick), and David (Sue Oldenburg). Naomi's grandchildren were among her life's greatest joys: Ricky Klein (Kelly), Martha Kinsella, Hannah Klein (Nick Smith), Maggie Metnick, and step-grandsons Saul (Jordan) and Noah (Annie) Metnick. She welcomed her first great-grandchild, Nora, last year. Naomi was predeceased by her parents and brother, Anna, Israel, and Peter Rudman, and sister-in-law, Elva Levine.
The family would like to thank Izabela Kwiecinska and Connie McGill for helping Naomi remain independent.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Schoenberg Memorial Chapel, 519 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809. Shiva will be observed 7:00 pm also at Schoenberg Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NC Klein Jazz Scholarship Fund for the RI Philharmonic Music School (rifoundation.org/WorkingTogether/ForDonors/GiveOnline), Hadassah (www.hadassah.org), or the .
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019