Naomi Wright
Glen Mills, PA - Age 85, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019.
Naomi graduated from West Philadelphia High and Marietta College. She was a History and ESL teacher and later an adjunct Instructor at Wilmington University. She was a lover of the arts locally and regionally and attended many Symphony, Opera, and Broadway shows while also enjoying ballroom dancing.
Preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Peter Wright; she is survived by her loving partner, Donald Martin; son, Hal Goldberg (Bernice); daughter, Gail Goldberg; granddaughters, Sarah Goldberg Springer and Karyn Vose (Thomas); great-granddaughter, Autumn Vose.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Friday, October 4, 2019 at Congregation Beth Emeth, 300 W. Lea Boulevard, Wilmington, DE 19802. Shiva will be observed 7:00 pm, Monday, October 7, 2019 also at Congregation Beth Emeth.
