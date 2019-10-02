Services
Schoenberg Memorial Chapel Inc
519 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE 19809
(302) 762-0334
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Congregation Beth Emeth
300 W. Lea Boulevard
Wilmington, DE
Shiva
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Congregation Beth Emeth
300 W. Lea Boulevard
Wilmington, DE
Naomi Wright Obituary
Naomi Wright

Glen Mills, PA - Age 85, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Naomi graduated from West Philadelphia High and Marietta College. She was a History and ESL teacher and later an adjunct Instructor at Wilmington University. She was a lover of the arts locally and regionally and attended many Symphony, Opera, and Broadway shows while also enjoying ballroom dancing.

Preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Peter Wright; she is survived by her loving partner, Donald Martin; son, Hal Goldberg (Bernice); daughter, Gail Goldberg; granddaughters, Sarah Goldberg Springer and Karyn Vose (Thomas); great-granddaughter, Autumn Vose.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Friday, October 4, 2019 at Congregation Beth Emeth, 300 W. Lea Boulevard, Wilmington, DE 19802. Shiva will be observed 7:00 pm, Monday, October 7, 2019 also at Congregation Beth Emeth.

SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
