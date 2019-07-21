|
Natale C. Iacono
Wilmington - Natale C. Iacono, age 89, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 18, 2019. Born in Chester, PA, he attended St. Anthony's Grade School and Chester High School. He earned an Associates degree in business and advertising. Nate proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the 6th Fleet based out of Norfolk, VA. He also spent time at Moffett Air Base in CA. He was a valued employee of Westinghouse Electric for 25 years. Nate belonged to the Knights of Columbus, Sons of Italy, and the West End Boat Club. He enjoyed watching the Eagles, freestyle and ballroom dancing, deep-sea fishing, crabbing, and going on cruises.
Nate is survived by his stepdaughter, Michelle Huver (Frank); stepson, Joseph Rich (Jackie); 3 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Iacono; and parents Juliano and Cecilia (Mattera) Iacono.
A visitation will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, from 11 AM - 12 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Nate's life at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
