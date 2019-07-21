Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Natale Iacono
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Natale C. Iacono

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Natale C. Iacono Obituary
Natale C. Iacono

Wilmington - Natale C. Iacono, age 89, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 18, 2019. Born in Chester, PA, he attended St. Anthony's Grade School and Chester High School. He earned an Associates degree in business and advertising. Nate proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the 6th Fleet based out of Norfolk, VA. He also spent time at Moffett Air Base in CA. He was a valued employee of Westinghouse Electric for 25 years. Nate belonged to the Knights of Columbus, Sons of Italy, and the West End Boat Club. He enjoyed watching the Eagles, freestyle and ballroom dancing, deep-sea fishing, crabbing, and going on cruises.

Nate is survived by his stepdaughter, Michelle Huver (Frank); stepson, Joseph Rich (Jackie); 3 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Iacono; and parents Juliano and Cecilia (Mattera) Iacono.

A visitation will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, from 11 AM - 12 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Nate's life at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now