|
|
Natalie Pickering Freeman
Newark - Natalie Pickering Freeman of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019 at her home in Newark, DE, surrounded by her loving husband of 37 years, Tom, and sister-in-law, Kathy Hill.
She was born in Richmond, Indiana, daughter of the late Frank and Ann Pickering. She was a graduate of Mary Washington University. Natalie worked for the Commonwealth Group for 35 years where she retired after being diagnosed with endometrial cancer in 2014. Natalie did not let cancer define her life. She was brave and never complained about any of the treatments or procedures. She demonstrated how to live with cancer with dignity and unselfishly used her gifts to help countless friends going through the cancer journey.
Natalie and Tom loved to travel and enjoyed countless wonderful experiences in the US and around the world. Natalie was a member of Knit Wits at the Cancer Support Community and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, decorating and reading. She knitted various special keepsakes for her family and friends.
Natalie is survived by her beloved husband, Tom; her brother, James W. Pickering. (Natalie Watson); her sister-in-law, Kathy Hill (Mike); two nieces and several cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00AM at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1502 West 13th Street, Wilmington, DE 19806. Interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Natalie's memory can be made to the Cancer Support Community, 4810 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington, DE 19807 or Westminster Presbyterian Church 1502 West 13th Street, Wilmington, DE 19806.
www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from June 30 to July 10, 2019