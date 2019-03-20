|
|
Nathalie Ann Kershaw
Wilmington - Nathalie Ann (Thomas) Kershaw, age 86, died peacefully on March 17, 2019 with her husband Vernon at her side. Other survivors include her daughters Robin and Nathalie (Marc), grandson Matthew (Hannah), great-grandsons Quinn and Huck, brother Ben (Mary), and sister-in-law Carole (Jim).
Nat was a homemaker. Vernon, her husband of nearly 66 years, provided well for her and she never needed to go out to work. Nat loved the sun so she spent as much time as she could in her backyard, in Rehoboth Beach and in Pompano Beach, FL. Nat led a charmed life until 1987, the year she was first diagnosed with cancer. Two years later she was diagnosed with melanoma and she spent the last 30 years of her life fighting against this deadly form of skin cancer. Nat went through many clinical trials over the years. In addition to extending her life well beyond what was expected, Nat helped a great many other people by agreeing to be part of so many experimental treatments.
The family would like to thank all of Nathalie's doctors at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center, especially Dr. Ravi Amaravadi, and the staff at Foulk Manor North, and Delaware Hospice for making Nat's final days comfortable.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating in Nathalie's memory to the Abramson Cancer Center, 3400 Civic Center Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19104.
For online condolences, please visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2019