|
|
Nathan Joshua Milburn
Elkton, MD - Nathan Joshua Milburn, 48, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Born in Wilmington, DE on December 2, 1971, he was the son of Evan and Gail Miller Milburn, Elkton, MD.
Nathan, a graduate of Wilmington Christian School, was Orchard Manager in charge of all fruit production at Milburn Orchards, Elkton, MD. His life's work was the key in transforming Milburn Orchards into one of the premier farms of the East Coast of the United States. Known and respected personally as one of the top fruit growers on the East Coast, he served as past President of the North American Raspberry and Blackberry Association. He also served a term on the Board of Directors of the elite, worldwide International Fruit Tree Association. Nathan and his father Evan were featured on the cover of American Fruit Grower Magazine as the first joint winners of the annual Fruit Grower of the Year Award. Nathan was a nationally sought-after speaker at fruit growers meetings for the breadth of his knowledge and the engagement of his presentations.
Nathan's personal charisma and impish grin could charm the bees into the trees and the blossoms into blooming just for him. He enjoyed spending his free time with his children, grandchildren and his best friend, his father, Evan. His hobbies included hunting and fishing, and he loved music and his drums.
In addition to his parents, Nathan is survived by his children, Zoë Milburn (Colby Barclay) and Eli Milburn; granddaughters, Rylin and Meadow; siblings, Diana Milburn (Patrick Campbell), Wilmington DE, Lynn, Bowen (Tammy) and Joel Milburn, all of Elkton, MD; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and the agricultural community and friends all around the world.
Funeral service will be held 12 noon, Thursday, February 13, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Union Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in Nathan's name to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) at https://www.niaaa.nih.gov/our-work/donations-niaaa.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020