Nathaniel "Nat" Milton Jr.
Nathaniel "Nat" Milton, Jr.

Newark - Mr. Milton, age 66, departed this life on Oct. 8, 2020, in Newark, DE; husband of Jacqueline Milton; father of Andrea Ridgeway (Roland), Ja'Nae Milton and Na'Jae Milton; son of Nathaniel and Vineeda Milton; brother of Curtis Milton (Audrey) and Kim Dobson; grandfather of Roland & Raegan Ridgeway.

Nat worked as a car salesman for over 30 years. He was a Reverend who served the community and shared God's word everywhere he went.

Memorial 2:00 PM, Fri, Oct. 23, 2020 at Love of Christ Church, 2157 Bear Corbitt Rd., Bear, DE 19701; visitation begins at 12:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Friendship House, Pioneer Group, P. O. Box 1517, Wilm., DE 19899. Congo F.H.




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2020.
