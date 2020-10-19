Nathaniel "Nat" Milton, Jr.



Newark - Mr. Milton, age 66, departed this life on Oct. 8, 2020, in Newark, DE; husband of Jacqueline Milton; father of Andrea Ridgeway (Roland), Ja'Nae Milton and Na'Jae Milton; son of Nathaniel and Vineeda Milton; brother of Curtis Milton (Audrey) and Kim Dobson; grandfather of Roland & Raegan Ridgeway.



Nat worked as a car salesman for over 30 years. He was a Reverend who served the community and shared God's word everywhere he went.



Memorial 2:00 PM, Fri, Oct. 23, 2020 at Love of Christ Church, 2157 Bear Corbitt Rd., Bear, DE 19701; visitation begins at 12:30 PM.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Friendship House, Pioneer Group, P. O. Box 1517, Wilm., DE 19899. Congo F.H.









