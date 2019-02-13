Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil Brechtel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil Paul Brechtel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Neil Paul Brechtel Obituary
Neil Paul Brechtel

New Castle - Neil Paul Brechtel, age 89, formerly of Wilmington and Lafayette, LA, died on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at home in New Castle.

He was a 1952 graduate of Louisiana State University where he earned a degree in Engineering before joining the Air Force where he served in France and Maine. Upon leaving the Air Force, he worked for the DuPont Company in the Engineering Department at Louviers until his retirement in 1993 after forty years.

He was an accomplished sailor and a member of the New Castle Sailing Club since 1981 where he held several offices. In retirement, he volunteered teaching English at the Latin American Community Center, and for many years continued his love for education by taking classes at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at the University of Delaware's Wilmington Campus.

He was pre-deceased by his wife, Betty S. Brechtel, his parents, Samuel Joseph Brechtel Jr., and Beulah Brechtel, and his sister Phyllis Brechtel Ortte.

He is survived by his brother, Lynn Brechtel (Barbara); sister, Rose Brechtel (James Hubbell); 5 children, Michael Brechtel, Kathy Decker (Marc), Karen Godfrey (Graham), David Brechtel and Ann Brechtel (Lyn); 5 grandchildren, Nicole (Stan), Virginia (Aniello), Katie, Cassi and Chelsea, and 4 great-grandchildren Rebecca, Alex, Ryan and Noah.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at McCrery and Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, between 1 and 2 pm, immediately followed by a memorial service. Burial will be private.

Neil supported many charities. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in his name.

For online condolences please visit:

www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.