Nellie L. Fisher
Wilmington - Age 87, of Newark, formerly of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Christiana Hospital surrounded by her family.
Born in White Sulpher Springs, WV, Nellie was the daughter of the late Otto A. and Lummie (Fraley) McDaniel. Nellie was educated at the University of Delaware and Wilmington Community College. For over 30 years, she worked as a realtor for Patterson Schwartz and was a certified residential specialist and broker. Nellie served on the Governing Board of the National Association of Realtors, President of New Castle County Board of Realtors, and as the Membership Chairman of the New Castle County Board of Realtors. She received the coveted Bronze Metal from the National Association of Realtors. She enjoyed movies, dining, traveling and spending time with family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Clenford E. Fisher in 1996; her siblings, Donald McDaniel, Mary Springer and Betty Jane Lane; and sister-in-law Dorothy McDaniel.
Nellie will be dearly missed by her children, Judith A. Fisher of Bear, Patricia A. Humphries (Karl) of Newark and C. Michael Fisher (Maureen) of Newark; her beloved grandchildren, Mark (Brittany), Shelley (Shawn) and Michael; and her great grandchildren, Zachary, Kyle, Sarah, Matthew, Emily and Erin. Also surviving are her sisters, Hazel McCurry of Georgetown, CA, Rose Piacenza of Henderson, NV and June Spencer of Placerville, CA.
Friends and family are invited to visitation on Friday, August 16th from 10 AM to 12 PM at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington where funeral services will begin at 12 PM. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the American Cancer Association, 92 Reads Way # 205, New Castle, DE 19720 or Shriners Hospital, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140 or to donate.lovetotherescue.org. Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 14, 2019