|
|
Nelson Antonio Sostre
Newark - Nelson Antonio Sostre, age 32 of Newark, passed away on January 17th, 2020.
Nelson Jr. was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan and loving member of his family. He especially adored his nieces and nephews.
Nelson Jr. is preceded in death by his grandmother Laura Santiago, step-mother Juanita Sostre and His Uncle Joey Torres. Survived by his father Nelson O. Sostre; mother Susan Sierra-Sostre and step-father Jimmy Lane; Grandparents Frank and Marcie Torres and grandfather Osvaldo Sostre; siblings Holly Sostre, Jamie Harmon(Blake), Marcos Sostre(Kieran), and Ciara Sostre; nieces Kaeleigh, Gabriella, Lillianah(Diva)and Katalina; nephews Blake Junior, Maxwell, and Maveric, and a host of extended family members.
Viewing will be held 10am Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington, DE, 19805. Service will begin 12pm.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020