Nicholas A. "Nick" DiGirolamo
New Castle - Nicholas A. "Nick" DiGirolamo, Chief Warrant Officer Four, Retired, passed away in his sleep on Friday, May 15, 2020.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to an animal shelter of your choice in Nick's memory.
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES
& CREMATORY
Published in The News Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020.