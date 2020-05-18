Nicholas A. "Nick" DiGirolamo
Nicholas A. "Nick" DiGirolamo

New Castle - Nicholas A. "Nick" DiGirolamo, Chief Warrant Officer Four, Retired, passed away in his sleep on Friday, May 15, 2020.

All services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to an animal shelter of your choice in Nick's memory.

To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
